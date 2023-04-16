Marx Noren's two goals net Minnesota Wilderness victory over Chippewa Steel

The Minnesota Wilderness defeated the hosting Chippewa Steel on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The Wilderness took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ashton Dahms. Beau Janzig assisted.

The Wilderness' Gunnar Thoreson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Sawyer Scholl and Michael Quinn.

The Steel's Joe Kelly narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Sam Frandina and Tomas Trunda .

The Steel tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Aidan Willis late into the first, assisted by Sam Frandina and Joey Peters .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Wilderness.

Kevin Marx Noren increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Beau Janzig.

The Wilderness increased the lead to 6-3 with 60 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kevin Marx Noren.