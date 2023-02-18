Sponsored By
Marcus Broberg and Jagur McClelland settled the score at home against Chippewa Steel

The Springfield Jr. Blues claimed a single-goal win against the Chippewa Steel on Friday. The team won 2-1.

February 17, 2023 09:40 PM

The Jr. Bues took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jagur McClelland . Alex Fendler and Marcus Broberg assisted.

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Marcus Broberg scored, assisted by Landry Schmuck .

Peyton Platter scored early into the second period, assisted by Zach Sondreal .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

