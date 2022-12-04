Mansfield's two goals net Odessa Jackalopes victory over Amarillo Wranglers

The Odessa Jackalopes won against the visiting Amarillo Wranglers on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan Mansfield scored, assisted by Tanyon Bajzer and Ryan Kelly .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Jackalopes led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Ben Ivey narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third period.

Tanyon Bajzer increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Mansfield and Lemuel Vardy .

The Jackalopes were called for six penalties, while the Wranglers received seven penalties.

Next up:

The Jackalopes play Lone Star away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum. The Wranglers will face Shreveport at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.