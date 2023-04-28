Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maine Nordiques win to decide series

The Maine Nordiques have secured victory in the series against the New Jersey Titans in 3-0 games. The series was decided with a 5-1 win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:51 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Titans took the lead when Ben Muthersbaugh scored the first goal assisted by Dominik Bartecko .

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Titans took the lead when Ben Muthersbaugh scored the first goal assisted by Dominik Bartecko .

Midway through, Brendan Gibbons scored a goal, assisted by Kellen Murphy and Seth Murch , making the score 1-1.

The Nordiques made it 2-1 halfway through when Filip Wiberg scored, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Aidan Coupe .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Oliver Genest found the back of the net, assisted by Anthony Achille and Evan Orloff .

Patrick Schmiedlin increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Sterling Wolters and Seth Murch.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 5-1 with 54 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Filip Wiberg, assisted by Henrik Hallberg and Sterling Wolters.



Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.