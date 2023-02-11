Maine Nordiques win over Maryland Black Bears when Aidan Coupe netted one

The Maine Nordiques won 1-0 on the road to the Maryland Black Bears. The only goal of the game came from Aidan Coupe , who got the winner in the third period.

The Nordiques first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Aidan Coupe, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Nicholas Bernardo .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.