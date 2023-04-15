Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maine Nordiques win at home against Philadelphia Rebels

The Maine Nordiques won when they visited the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday. The final score was 7-4.

img_500273733_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:52 PM

The Maine Nordiques won when they visited the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday. The final score was 7-4.

The hosting Nordiques took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aidan Coupe . Patrick Schmiedlin and Oliver Genest assisted.

The Nordiques' Kim Hilmersson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by John-Paul Steele and Henrik Hallberg .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Kim Hilmersson and Filip Wiberg .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Nordiques.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Kristians Samitis beat the goalie, assisted by Greg Spitznagel .

Henrik Hallberg increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Kim Hilmersson.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke DeVries , assisted by Otto Pauls Polakovs and Santino Dinubile .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Kim Hilmersson, assisted by Brendan Kimball and Filip Wiberg.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jake LaRusso.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Commitments continue and four playoff spots remain heading into final regular-season weekend
April 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 13, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7723.jpg
NAHL
Wisconsin Windigo forward Luke Levandowski 'pumped for the future' and commits to Lake Superior State
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine