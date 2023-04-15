Maine Nordiques win at home against Philadelphia Rebels
The Maine Nordiques won when they visited the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday. The final score was 7-4.
The hosting Nordiques took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aidan Coupe . Patrick Schmiedlin and Oliver Genest assisted.
The Nordiques' Kim Hilmersson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by John-Paul Steele and Henrik Hallberg .
The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Kim Hilmersson and Filip Wiberg .
The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Nordiques.
The Rebels narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Kristians Samitis beat the goalie, assisted by Greg Spitznagel .
Henrik Hallberg increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Kim Hilmersson.
The Rebels narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke DeVries , assisted by Otto Pauls Polakovs and Santino Dinubile .
The Nordiques increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Kim Hilmersson, assisted by Brendan Kimball and Filip Wiberg.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.