Maine Nordiques win at home against Philadelphia Rebels

The Maine Nordiques won when they visited the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday. The final score was 7-4.

The hosting Nordiques took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aidan Coupe . Patrick Schmiedlin and Oliver Genest assisted.

The Nordiques' Kim Hilmersson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by John-Paul Steele and Henrik Hallberg .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Kim Hilmersson and Filip Wiberg .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Nordiques.

The Rebels narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Kristians Samitis beat the goalie, assisted by Greg Spitznagel .

Henrik Hallberg increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Kim Hilmersson.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke DeVries , assisted by Otto Pauls Polakovs and Santino Dinubile .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Kim Hilmersson, assisted by Brendan Kimball and Filip Wiberg.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.