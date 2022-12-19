Maine Nordiques win against Maryland Black Bears in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Maine Nordiques come away with the close win over the Maryland Black Bears at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Maine's Evan Orloff scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brad McNeil . Branden Piku and Sean Kilcullen assisted.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Branden Piku scored, assisted by Brad McNeil and Dimitry Kebreau .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Black Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Oliver Genest tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Evan Orloff and Patrick Schmiedlin . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:50 before Evan Orloff scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Anthony Achille and Brendan Gibbons .

Coming up:

The Nordiques play Danbury away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee. The Black Bears will face Maine at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.