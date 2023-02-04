Maine Nordiques win 7-2 at home against Philadelphia Rebels

The Maine Nordiques won at home on Friday, handing the Philadelphia Rebels a defeat 7-2.

The Nordiques took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from David Helledy . Filip Wiberg and Kim Hilmersson assisted.

The Nordiques' Brendan Gibbons increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Anthony Achille and Aidan Coupe .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Aidan Coupe found the back of the net, assisted by Anthony Achille and Brendan Gibbons.

The Nordiques made it 4-0 with a goal from Brendan Gibbons.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute of the third period when David Helledy beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Brendan Gibbons.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 6-0, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Evan Orloff netted one, assisted by Alexey Yarmulnik and Kim Hilmersson.

Jonny Meiers increased the lead to 7-0 four minutes later, assisted by Filip Wiberg.

Dominic Foglia narrowed the gap to 7-1 six minutes later, assisted by David Deputy .

The Rebels narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Brock Jones scored, assisted by Tyler Stern and Charles Panchisin .

The Nordiques were whistled for nine penalties, while the Rebels received seven penalties.

The Nordiques have now racked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Maine at The Colisee.