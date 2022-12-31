Maine Nordiques score twice in the third to beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Maine Nordiques defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Maine pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Hat Tricks narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Wyatt Stefan late into the first period, assisted by Jacob Roberson .

The Hat Tricks' Chase Sandhu tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Ryan Johnson.

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Nordiques took the lead early into the third period when Aidan Coupe beat the goalie, assisted by John-Paul Steele and Alexey Yarmulnik .

Andrew Gibbons increased the lead to 5-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Laurent Trepanier and David Helledy .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.