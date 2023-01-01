Maine Nordiques in strong shape as they beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Maine Nordiques' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at home on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-1, meaning that Maine now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Hat Tricks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Stefan . Thomas Delfarno assisted.

The Nordiques tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Oliver Genest found the back of the net, assisted by Anthony Achille and John-Paul Steele .

The Nordiques made it 2-1 late when Aidan Coupe netted one, assisted by Oliver Genest and Anthony Achille.

Late, Henrik Hallberg scored a goal, assisted by Kellen Murphy and Nicholas Bernardo , making the score 3-1.

Brendan Gibbons increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Laurent Trepanier and Kellen Murphy.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 5-1 with four seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Laurent Trepanier, assisted by David Helledy and Kellen Murphy.

Coming up:

The Nordiques travel to Maryland on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks will face Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.