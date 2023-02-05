Maine Nordiques hard to beat at home – seven successive home wins

The Maine Nordiques have racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Rebels on Saturday meant number seven in a row at home.

The hosting Nordiques took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Henrik Hallberg . Jonny Meiers and Filip Wiberg assisted.

The Nordiques increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Brendan Gibbons scored, assisted by Henrik Hallberg and Filip Wiberg.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from David Deputy , assisted by Charles Panchisin and Max Hamstad .

Oliver Genest increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Anthony Achille and Sterling Wolters .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.24 remaining of the third after a goal from Filip Wiberg, assisted by Jonny Meiers and Sterling Wolters.

Next games:

The Nordiques play Maryland away on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. The Rebels will face Northeast at home on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.