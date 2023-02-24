Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Maine Nordiques got a shutout against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Maine Nordiques picked up a decisive road win against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

img_500257492_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 04:57 PM

The Nordiques took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Aidan Coupe . Brendan Gibbons and Seth Murch assisted.

Henrik Hallberg scored late in the second period, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Brendan Gibbons.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.

