Maine Nordiques beat Maryland Black Bears and keep series alive

Today at 9:50 PM

It was do or die for the Maine Nordiques against the Maryland Black Bears. They pulled through with a 5-4 win. Maine is now back in the series, which Maryland leads by 2-1 games.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Westling . Sean Kilcullen and Branden Piku assisted.

The Nordiques tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Patrick Schmiedlin late in the first, assisted by Oliver Genest .

The Nordiques took the lead late in the first when Henrik Hallberg scored, assisted by Jonny Meiers and David Helledy .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Nordiques.

The Black Bears narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Christian Catalano netted one, assisted by Jesse Horacek and Riley Ruh .

The Black Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Kaleb Tiessen , assisted by hunter ramos and Brad McNeil at 3:46 into the third period.

Hunter Fetterolf increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo .

Hunter ramos narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Sean Kilcullen.

The Nordiques were called for eight penalties, while the Black Bears received six penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 4 on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST at The Colisee.

