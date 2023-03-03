Maine Nordiques beat Johnstown Tomahawks in overtime

The Maine Nordiques hosted the Johnstown Tomahawks in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Maine prevailed. The final score was 7-6.

Maine's Aidan Coupe scored the game-winning goal.

The Tomahawks tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Nick Ahern netted one, assisted by Johnny Ulicny and James Barbour .

The Tomahawks' Nick Ahern took the lead in the first period.

The Nordiques' Alexey Yarmulnik tied it up 2-2 in the first period, assisted by Kim Hilmersson and Jackson Foddrill .

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

The Nordiques took the lead within the first minute when Filip Wiberg found the back of the net, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Brendan Gibbons .

The Tomahawks tied the score 5-5, after only eight seconds into the third period when Tyler DesRochers scored again, assisted by Nick Ahern and Johnny Ulicny.

Anthony Achille took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Brendan Kimball and Brendan Gibbons.

The Tomahawks tied the score 6-6 with six seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Will Lawrence , assisted by Nick Ahern and Johnny Ulicny.

In overtime, it took 4:06 before Aidan Coupe scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Evan Orloff and Kim Hilmersson.

With this win the Nordiques have four straight victories.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.