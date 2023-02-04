Mabbett strikes twice as Janesville Jets beat Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Janesville Jets defeated the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs 6-2 on Friday.

The hosting Jets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Parker Mabbett . Max Wagener and Gabriel Lundberg assisted.

The Jets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Connor Deturris halfway through the first, assisted by Josh Orrico and Jimmy Doyle .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Jets.

Gustav Portillo increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Matthew Hale and Noah Gibbs .

Max Wagener increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Mack Keryluk and Gabriel Lundberg.

Julian Recine narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Joey Potter and Billy Renfrew .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Janesville at Janesville Ice Arena.