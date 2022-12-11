Lone Star Brahmas win over El Paso Rhinos when Mason Mara netted one
The Lone Star Brahmas won 1-0 on the road to the El Paso Rhinos. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/557008/mason-mara">Mason Mara</a>, who got the winner in overtime.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.