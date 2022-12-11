SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Lone Star Brahmas win over El Paso Rhinos when Mason Mara netted one

The Lone Star Brahmas won 1-0 on the road to the El Paso Rhinos. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/557008/mason-mara">Mason Mara</a>, who got the winner in overtime.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 11, 2022 01:15 AM
Lone Star's Mason Mara scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 4:31 before the Brahmas made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Mason Mara.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.

