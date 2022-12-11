Lone Star Brahmas win over El Paso Rhinos when Mason Mara netted one

The Lone Star Brahmas won 1-0 on the road to the El Paso Rhinos. The only goal of the game came from Mason Mara , who got the winner in overtime.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.