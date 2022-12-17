Lone Star Brahmas win at home against New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Lone Star Brahmas won when they visited the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Brahmas took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Comishock . Nate Mann and Ray Murakami assisted.

Collin Kleiser scored early in the second period, assisted by Shane Carr and Ryan Comishock.

Jakub Teply then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Shane Carr and Collin Kleiser assisted.

The Brahmas made it 4-0 with a goal from Ivan Zadvernyuk .

Tyler Samodral narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Camden Benson .

The Brahmas have now won six straight home games.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.