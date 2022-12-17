SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lone Star Brahmas win at home against New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Lone Star Brahmas won when they visited the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 16, 2022 10:37 PM
The Brahmas took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Comishock . Nate Mann and Ray Murakami assisted.

Collin Kleiser scored early in the second period, assisted by Shane Carr and Ryan Comishock.

Jakub Teply then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Shane Carr and Collin Kleiser assisted.

The Brahmas made it 4-0 with a goal from Ivan Zadvernyuk .

Tyler Samodral narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Camden Benson .

The Brahmas have now won six straight home games.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.

