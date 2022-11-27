Lone Star Brahmas win 4-2 at home against Amarillo Wranglers

The Lone Star Brahmas won at home on Saturday, handing the Amarillo Wranglers a defeat 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Johan Rosenquist. Will Laychur assisted.

The Wranglers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Chase Davis scored, assisted by Jase Sofo and True Crowe.

Seven minutes into the period, the Brahmas made it 2-1 with a goal from Charlie Masek.

Late, Ryan Comishock scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Prewitt and Bauer Swift, making the score 3-1.

Will Laychur increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matthew Macdonald.

Jase Sofo narrowed the gap to 4-2 just one minute later, assisted by Ryan Gingher and True Crowe.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Brahmas hosting the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre, and the Wranglers playing the Jackalopes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.