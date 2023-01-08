Lone Star Brahmas win 3-1 on the road against New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Lone Star Brahmas won on the road on Saturday, handing the New Mexico Ice Wolves a defeat 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Brahmas took the lead when Johan Rosenquist scored assisted by Bauer Swift and Nate Mann .

Matthew Macdonald increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Ray Murakami and Ryan Comishock .

Tony Leahy narrowed the gap to 2-1 six minutes later, assisted by JD Metz .

The Brahmas increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.44 remaining of the third period after a goal from Bauer Swift.

Coming up:

The Ice Wolves play El Paso away on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center. The Brahmas will face El Paso at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.