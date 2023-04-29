Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Lone Star Brahmas up 2-1 after another win over Shreveport Mudbugs

The Lone Star Brahmas have the upper hand in the series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, after winning 2-0 on the road. Lone Star leads the series 2-1 and only needs one more win to clinch.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:49 PM

The Brahmas first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Dhillon Wilde , assisted by Jakub Teply and Nate Mann .

Will Laychur made it 2-0 one minute later, assisted by Jacob Macdonald .

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 4 on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.