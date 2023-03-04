Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Lone Star Brahmas pull ahead in the third to defeat Oklahoma Warriors

The Lone Star Brahmas were victorious on the road against the Oklahoma Warriors. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Lone Star pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 03:50 AM

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cole Teleki . Hunter Jones assisted.

The Brahmas' Johan Rosenquist tied the game with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Matthew Macdonald .

Ivan Zadvernyuk took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Ryan Comishock .

The Brahmas increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.38 remaining of the third after a goal from Ivan Zadvernyuk.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Oklahoma at Blazers Ice Centre.

