Lone Star Brahmas move to top spot with win vs. Oklahoma Warriors

The Lone Star Brahmas have taken the top spot after winning at home against the Oklahoma Warriors. The final score was 4-3. Lone Star is two points clear of the Oklahoma Warriors at the top of the standings.

Lone Star's Ryan Comishock scored the game-winning goal.

The Brahmas took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ivan Zadvernyuk . Ryan Comishock and Matthew Macdonald assisted.

Max Dronen scored early into the second period, assisted by Rylan Brady and Hunter Jones .

In the second period, Malte Hasselgren scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Allen and Drew Sutton , making the score 2-1.

Brahmas' Antti Autere tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Mason Mara assisted.

The Warriors took the lead, after only 41 seconds into the third period when Owen Carlile netted one, assisted by Brendan Williams and William Brenner .

Dhillon Wilde tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Antti Autere.

Ryan Comishock took the lead late into the third period.

The Warriors' run of seven consecutive wins has ended.

The Brahmas chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.