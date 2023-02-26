Lone Star Brahmas beat Shreveport Mudbugs in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Lone Star Brahmas won 1-0 on the road against the Shreveport Mudbugs on Saturday.

Next up:

The Mudbugs travel to Corpus Christi on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Brahmas host Oklahoma to play the Warriors on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.