Junior and Prospects NAHL

Lone Star Brahmas beat Shreveport Mudbugs in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Lone Star Brahmas won 1-0 on the road against the Shreveport Mudbugs on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:08 PM

Next up:

The Mudbugs travel to Corpus Christi on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The Brahmas host Oklahoma to play the Warriors on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
