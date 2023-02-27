Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Lone Star Brahmas beat Oklahoma Warriors

The Lone Star Brahmas won their road game against the Oklahoma Warriors on Sunday, ending 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 26, 2023 09:54 PM

The Lone Star Brahmas won their road game against the Oklahoma Warriors on Sunday, ending 3-1.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mikko Liukkonen . Hunter Jones and William Lawson-Body assisted.

The Brahmas tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Miles Harrington scored.

The Brahmas made it 2-1 early into the second period when Charlie Masek scored, assisted by Ivan Zadvernyuk .

The Brahmas increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Mason Mara .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Oklahoma at Blazers Ice Centre.

