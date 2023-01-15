Lone Star Brahmas beat El Paso Rhinos – Murakami scores 2

The Lone Star Brahmas won against the visiting El Paso Rhinos 5-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Brahmas took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ray Murakami . David Skuhrovec and Jacob Macdonald assisted.

Ryan Comishock scored early in the second period, assisted by David Skuhrovec and Jacob Macdonald.

The Brahmas made it 3-0 with a goal from Ray Murakami.

Rhinos' Kolby Amici tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. AJ Reed and Connor Mariner assisted.

Shane Carr increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ryan Prewitt and Ryan Comishock.

The Brahmas increased the lead to 5-1 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Johan Rosenquist , assisted by Ryan Prewitt.

Coming up:

The Rhinos play against Oklahoma on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre. The Brahmas will face Odessa on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.