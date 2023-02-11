Lone Star Brahmas beat Amarillo Wranglers – Wilde scores 2

The Lone Star Brahmas bested the hosting Amarillo Wranglers 4-2 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zack Kent . Jack Ivey assisted.

The Brahmas tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Dhillon Wilde scored, assisted by Collin Kleiser and Ivan Zadvernyuk .

The Brahmas' Dhillon Wilde took the lead late into the first, assisted by Collin Kleiser and Antti Autere .

The Brahmas increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from David Skuhrovec late into the first, assisted by Mason Mara and Jacob Macdonald .

The Brahmas scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Wranglers were whistled for 11 penalties, while the Brahmas received eight penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.