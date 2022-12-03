Lewis scores twice in Corpus Christi IceRays' win over El Paso Rhinos

The Corpus Christi IceRays beat the visiting El Paso Rhinos 6-2 on Thursday.

The hosting IceRays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake Lewis . Eli Reimer and Connor Brust assisted.

The IceRays increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hans Martin Ulvebne scored, assisted by Stepan Kuznetsov and Michael Casey .

E.J. Janda scored in the second period, assisted by Parker Jasper and Mason Kelly .

IceRays' Connor Brust tallied a goal midway through the second period, making the score 3-1. Hans Martin Ulvebne and Ryan Hintz assisted.

The IceRays increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Blake Lewis beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jack Wandmacher and Connor Brust.

Stepan Kuznetsov increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Hans Martin Ulvebne and Dylan Contreras .

Dylan Contreras increased the lead to 6-1 only seconds later, assisted by Oleksii Dakhnovskyi and Jackson Beach .

Jeffrey Hammond narrowed the gap to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by E.J. Janda and Luke Morris .

The IceRays were whistled for three penalties, while the Rhinos received five penalties.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center.