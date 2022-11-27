Lewis scores 2 in Corpus Christi IceRays' win over New Mexico Ice Wolves

The Corpus Christi IceRays bested the visiting New Mexico Ice Wolves 6-2 on Saturday.

The IceRays' Dylan Contreras increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by Simon Becar and Hans Martin Ulvebne.

The Ice Wolves narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Tony Leahy scored, assisted by Yusaku Ando and Jeff Hutchinson.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the IceRays led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Blake Lewis increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Leonhard Korus and Eli Reimer.

Coming up:

The Ice Wolves play against Shreveport on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center. The IceRays will face El Paso on Thursday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.