Junior and Prospects NAHL

LeBel strikes twice as Anchorage Wolverines beat Kenai River Brown Bears

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the hosting Kenai River Brown Bears 5-3 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:43 AM

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the hosting Kenai River Brown Bears 5-3 on Saturday.

The visiting Wolverines took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Westin . Cameron Morris and Andy Ramsey assisted.

The Wolverines' Cooper Morris increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Clay Allen and Kory Diponio .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Mason LeBel increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Aiden Westin and Cameron Morris.

Carson Triggs narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Finch and Ben Monson .

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Danny Reis and Kade Shea .

