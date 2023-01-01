Laychur's two goals net Lone Star Brahmas victory over Oklahoma Warriors

The Lone Star Brahmas bested the visiting Oklahoma Warriors on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Warriors opened strong, right after the puck drop with Cole Teleki scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Joey Delgreco .

The Brahmas tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Will Laychur late in the first period.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Brahmas.

Antti Autere increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ryan Comishock .

Next games:

The Brahmas host the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the next game on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas. The same day, the Warriors will host the Wranglers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.