Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Laychur's two goals net Lone Star Brahmas victory over El Paso Rhinos

The Lone Star Brahmas bested the hosting El Paso Rhinos on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 11, 2022 06:05 PM
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Brahmas.

Both teams were called for 10 penalties.

Next games:

The Rhinos will travel to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Los Alamos Ice Rink. The Brahmas will face Oklahoma on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.

