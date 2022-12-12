Laychur's two goals net Lone Star Brahmas victory over El Paso Rhinos

The Lone Star Brahmas bested the hosting El Paso Rhinos on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Brahmas.

Both teams were called for 10 penalties.

Next games:

The Rhinos will travel to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Los Alamos Ice Rink. The Brahmas will face Oklahoma on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.