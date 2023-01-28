LaPinta strikes twice as Minot Minotauros beat Austin Bruins

The Minot Minotauros defeated the visiting Austin Bruins 3-2 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tory Lund . Weston Knox and Colby Joseph assisted.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Chase LaPinta scored, assisted by Tory Lund.

Matthew Desiderio narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Austin Salani .

The Minotauros increased the lead to 3-1 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Chase LaPinta.

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Gavin Morrissey , assisted by Austin Salani and Matthew Desiderio.

The Minotauros were called for six penalties, while the Bruins received five penalties.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.