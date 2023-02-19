Kenai River Brown Bears win against Fairbanks Ice Dogs in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Kenai River Brown Bears come away with the close win over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Kenai River's Carson Triggs scored the game-winning goal.

The Ice Dogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cameron Ricotta . Tyler Herzberg and Jacob Conrad assisted.

The Brown Bears tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Garett Drotts scored, assisted by Hunter Newhouse .

The Ice Dogs took the lead within the first minute when Mac Gadowsky netted one, assisted by Julian Recine and Justin Biraben .

Bryce Monrean tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Hunter Newhouse and Jack Anderson . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:43 before Carson Triggs scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ben Monson and Ryan Finch .

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next games:

The Ice Dogs play against Janesville on Tuesday at 10 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Brown Bears will face Janesville on Thursday at 10 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.