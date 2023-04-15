Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Kenai River Brown Bears win against Anchorage Wolverines in shootout at home

The Kenai River Brown Bears were the victors in a close encounter with the Anchorage Wolverines. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Kenai River win by 5-4.

img_500273631_rinklive.png
Today at 1:43 AM

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

