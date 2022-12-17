SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Kenai River Brown Bears win 5-3 on the road against Chippewa Steel

The Kenai River Brown Bears won on the road on Thursday, handing the Chippewa Steel a defeat 5-3.

img_500200504_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 16, 2022 09:58 PM
Share

The Kenai River Brown Bears won on the road on Thursday, handing the Chippewa Steel a defeat 5-3.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Brown Bears.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Brown Bears led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Matthew Brille narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sam Rice .

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Related Topics: CHIPPEWA STEELKENAI RIVER BROWN BEARS