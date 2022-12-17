Kenai River Brown Bears win 5-1 on the road against Chippewa Steel

The Kenai River Brown Bears won on the road on Friday, handing the Chippewa Steel a defeat 5-1.

The visiting Brown Bears started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ryan Finch scoring in the first period, assisted by Hunter Newhouse .

The Brown Bears' Parker Lockwood increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Ashton Christman .

The Brown Bears' Hayden Walters increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Parker Lockwood and Ashton Christman.

The Steel narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Kade Nielsen netted one.

Garett Drotts increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Parker Lockwood and Ashton Christman.

The Brown Bears increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Casper Conradsson Kelvgaard.

Next games:

The Steel play Fairbanks away on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Brown Bears will face Wisconsin at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.