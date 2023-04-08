Kenai River Brown Bears win 3-1 on the road against Anchorage Wolverines

The Kenai River Brown Bears won on the road on Friday, handing the Anchorage Wolverines a defeat 3-1.

The visiting Brown Bears took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Garett Drotts. Hayden Walters and Kotaro Tsutsumi assisted.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Hayden Hennen scored, assisted by Aiden Westin and Jackson Reineke .

Ben Monson scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Finch and Kotaro Tsutsumi.

The Brown Bears increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.39 remaining of the third period after a goal from Nick Stevens .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.