Kenai River Brown Bears win 3-1 at home against Wisconsin Windigo

The Kenai River Brown Bears won at home on Saturday, handing the Wisconsin Windigo a defeat 3-1.

The Brown Bears took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Garett Drotts. Bryce Monrean and Jack Anderson assisted.

Connor Mahony scored early in the second period, assisted by Jonathan Bell and Mario DiMaggio .

Halfway through, Ryan Finch scored a goal, assisted by Garett Drotts and Ben Monson , making the score 2-1.

Jacob Zwirecki then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-1. Garett Drotts and Bryce Monrean assisted.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Brown Bears hosting the Steel at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and the Windigo playing the Wilderness at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.