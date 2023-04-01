Kenai River Brown Bears keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Kenai River Brown Bears as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, making it five in a row. They won 5-3 over Fairbanks.
The Brown Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nick Stevens . Ben Monson and Luke Hause assisted.
The Brown Bears' Garett Drotts increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Mason Wharton and Hayden Walters .
The Brown Bears' Ryan Finch increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Bryce Monrean .
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Brown Bears.
The Ice Dogs narrowed the gap again with a goal from Billy Renfrew , assisted by Julian Recine and Justin Biraben at 8:30 into the third period.
Owen Hanson increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Nick Stevens.
Julian Recine narrowed the gap to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Billy Renfrew and Justin Biraben.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Fairbanks at Big Dipper Ice Arena.