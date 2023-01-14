Kenai River Brown Bears couldn't stop Fairbanks Ice Dogs' winning run

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Kenai River Brown Bears met on Friday. Fairbanks came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

The Ice Dogs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Noah Wood . McCabe Dvorak and Cole Burke assisted.

Colin Goff increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Joey Potter .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.