Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Kelly scores 2 in El Paso Rhinos' win over Odessa Jackalopes

The El Paso Rhinos won against the visiting Odessa Jackalopes 5-2 on Friday.

img_500264811_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM

The El Paso Rhinos won against the visiting Odessa Jackalopes 5-2 on Friday.

The hosting Rhinos took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Reid Lune . Frank Tafelski and Tory Lund assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Rhinos led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Rhinos increased the lead to 5-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Mason Kelly , assisted by Frank Tafelski and Jussi Malmi.

Coming up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in El Paso at El Paso County Events Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
NAHL TP Garrett Horsager.JPG
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Stars of the Month, Princeton-bound forward and Nordiques push win streak to four
March 03, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
March 02, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine