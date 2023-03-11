Kelly scores 2 in El Paso Rhinos' win over Odessa Jackalopes

The El Paso Rhinos won against the visiting Odessa Jackalopes 5-2 on Friday.

The hosting Rhinos took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Reid Lune . Frank Tafelski and Tory Lund assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Rhinos led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Rhinos increased the lead to 5-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Mason Kelly , assisted by Frank Tafelski and Jussi Malmi.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in El Paso at El Paso County Events Center.