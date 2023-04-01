Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Kebreau scores 2 in Maryland Black Bears' win over Philadelphia Rebels

The Maryland Black Bears beat the hosting Philadelphia Rebels 5-2 on Friday.

Today at 8:37 PM

The Black Bears opened strong, early in the game with Dimitry Kebreau scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brayden Stannard and Samuel Stitz .

The Rebels tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Santino Dinubile scored, assisted by David Deputy and Max Hamstad .

The Black Bears took the lead with a goal from Riley Ruh late into the first, assisted by Magnus Gadowsky and Gabriel Westling .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Black Bears.

Hunter ramos increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Sean Kilcullen and Brad McNeil .

Brad McNeil increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by hunter ramos and Sean Kilcullen.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.

