Junior and Prospects NAHL

Josh Austin and Emerson Goode clinch it for Odessa Jackalopes against Lone Star Brahmas

The Odessa Jackalopes eked out a win against the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:18 PM

The Odessa Jackalopes eked out a win against the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

Odessa's Josh Austin scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Jackalopes took the lead when Emerson Goode scored the first goal.

Johan Rosenquist tied it up 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jacob Macdonald and Matthew Macdonald .

The Jackalopes took the lead with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Josh Austin, assisted by Brendan Finn and John Perdion .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.

