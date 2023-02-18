Johnstown Tomahawks' winning run ended after game against Maryland Black Bears
The Johnstown Tomahawks' run of eight straight wins ended at home against the Maryland Black Bears. Friday's game at 1st Summit Arena finished 4-0.
The Black Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Trey Scott . Gunnar VanDamme and Branden Piku assisted.
The Black Bears' Branden Piku increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.
Branden Piku scored early in the second period, assisted by Brad McNeil and Gabriel Westling .
The Black Bears made it 4-0 when Kaleb Tiessen beat the goalie, assisted by Samuel Stitz and Luke Van Why late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.
The Tomahawks were called for eight penalties, while the Black Bears received nine penalties.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.