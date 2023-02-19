Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Johnstown Tomahawks win at home against Maryland Black Bears

The Johnstown Tomahawks won when they visited the Maryland Black Bears on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

February 18, 2023 10:04 PM

The visiting Black Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Dimitry Kebreau . Branden Piku and Brad McNeil assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Tomahawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 4-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Drake Albers , assisted by Ryan Vellucci .

Coming up:

The Tomahawks travel to New Jersey on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Black Bears will face Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.

