Johnstown Tomahawks win at home against Maryland Black Bears

The Johnstown Tomahawks won when they visited the Maryland Black Bears on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Dimitry Kebreau . Branden Piku and Brad McNeil assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Tomahawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 4-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Drake Albers , assisted by Ryan Vellucci .

Coming up:

The Tomahawks travel to New Jersey on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena. The Black Bears will face Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.