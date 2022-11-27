Johnstown Tomahawks win 5-4 on the road against Philadelphia Rebels

The Johnstown Tomahawks claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Philadelphia Rebels on Sunday. The team won 5-4 at Hollydell Ice Arena.

The hosting Rebels started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Dominic Foglia scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Maxwell Marquette.

The Tomahawks tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ethan Perrault scored, assisted by Dylan Shane and Bryce Laager.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Tomahawks led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Klaus jogi narrowed the gap to 4-3 late into the third period, assisted by Dominic Foglia.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 5-3 with 39 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Drake Albers, assisted by Anthony Galante.

The Rebels narrowed the gap to 5-4 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joshua Player.

The Rebels were whistled for six penalties, while the Tomahawks received eight penalties.

Next games:

The Rebels play Danbury away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena. The Tomahawks will face Maine at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.