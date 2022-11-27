Johnstown Tomahawks victorious against Philadelphia Rebels

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Philadelphia Rebels 3-1 on Saturday.

The Rebels first took the lead early into the second period, with a goal from Dominic Foglia, assisted by Oliver Band and Jacob Margarit.

Five minutes into the period, the Tomahawks' Zachary Aben scored a goal, assisted by James Barbour and Anthony Galante, making the score 1-1.

The Tomahawks made it 2-1 with a minute left when Ryan Vellucci found the back of the net, assisted by Tyler DesRochers and Gabriel Lunn.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.40 remaining of the third period after a goal from Anthony Galante.

The Rebels were called for seven penalties, while the Tomahawks received five penalties.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.