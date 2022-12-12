Johnstown Tomahawks victorious against Maine Nordiques

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Maine Nordiques 5-2 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from James Barbour . Nick Ahern assisted.

The Nordiques tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Sterling Wolters scored, assisted by Brendan Kimball .

Johnny Ulicny scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Nick Ahern and James Barbour.

The Nordiques tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Kellen Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Brendan Gibbons .

Anthony Galante took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Zachary Aben and Drake Albers .

Johnny Ulicny increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Anthony Galante increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Tomahawks will host the Titans at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena, and the Nordiques will visit the Black Bears at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.