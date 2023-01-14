Johnstown Tomahawks score twice in the third to beat Maine Nordiques

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Maine Nordiques 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Johnstown pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tomahawks first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Nick Ahern , assisted by James Barbour .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Zachary Aben , assisted by Anthony Galante .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena.