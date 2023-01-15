Johnstown Tomahawks pull ahead in the third to defeat Maine Nordiques

The Johnstown Tomahawks were victorious at home against the Maine Nordiques. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Johnstown pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.

Johnstown's Tyler DesRochers scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Tomahawks opened strong, early in the game with Ryan Vellucci scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Andrew King and Will Lawrence .

The Nordiques tied the game 1-1 late in the first period when Aidan Coupe scored, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Henrik Hallberg .

The Nordiques took the lead early into the second period when Jonny Meiers found the back of the net, assisted by Henrik Hallberg and Nicholas Bernardo .

Tomahawks' Drake Albers tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Anthony Galante and Alec Rajalin-Scharp assisted.

Filip Wiberg took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Jonny Meiers.

Tyler DesRochers tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Anthony Galante and Zachary Aben .

Tyler DesRochers took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Will Lawrence and Ryan Vellucci.

Next games:

The Tomahawks travel to Danbury on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The Nordiques visit Maryland to play the Black Bears on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.